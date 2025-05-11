RAW VIDEO: NH officials seek info on poacher who shot turkey in cemetery with people nearby

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who shot a turkey in a cemetery with people nearby.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, a hunter observed a male in camouflage apparel shoot a turkey in the cemetery on Clough Hill Road in Loudon, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said on Facebook. The poacher was dropped off by a late-model, black full-sized pickup.

After shooting the turkey in the cemetery, the poacher wrestled the wounded, still living turkey into the woods and left. The video below was taken by the hunter.

New Hampshire law prohibits hunting in cemeteries. And at the time of the shooting, there were pedestrians at the cemetery.

Anyone with information on this incident, please contact New Hampshire Fish and Game Department at 603-271-3361 or anonymously on the NH OGT App that can be downloaded on any mobile device.

Turkey season in New Hampshire began on May 1 and runs through May 31.