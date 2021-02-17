NH Physical Therapist Charged With Sexually Assaulting Patient

A physical therapist in New Hampshire is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients.

Rochester police say Patrick O'Donnell, 55, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 12, and charged with three counts of sexual assault, unauthorized practice and contempt.

Authorities allege O’Donnell inappropriately touched a patient while working as a physical therapist at Orthopedic and Sport Therapy Services in Rochester.

O'Donnell was practicing with an expired license and violating the conditions of his bail from a prior unrelated arrest, according to police.

O’Donnell was released on $500 cash bail and will be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on at a future date.

Rochester Police are advising other patients who may be victims or anyone with information on possible prior incidents to contact them at 603-330-7128.

You can also provide information and remain anonymous by calling the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500.