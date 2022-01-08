Local

Harmony Montgomery

NH Police at Harmony Montgomery's Last-Known Home as Search Continues

A home on Manchester's Gilford Street "is a focus of the investigation because it is the last location where Harmony was known to reside before her disappearance in 2019," police said

By Avantika Panda and Kirsten Glavin

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, blocking off a road in the search for missing 7-year-old girl Harmony Montgomery (inset) at her last known residence.
NBC10 Boston

The search for Harmony Montgomery, the 7-year-old girl who has been missing since 2019, continued Saturday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Local police said they had returned with other law enforcement agencies to a home on Gilford Street today, which they said in a news release "is a focus of the investigation because it is the last location where Harmony was known to reside before her disappearance in 2019."

The street was blocked off Saturday morning.

Officials weren't releasing any more information, including if any new leads brought them to the site.

The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the 7-year-old Manchester girl missing since 2019, has been arrested.

Police have established a dedicated, 24/7 tip line that members of the public can call or text with information about Harmony’s whereabouts. They reiterated their plea to call or text the it at 603-203-6060.

Nearly $100,000 in reward money has been made available for information on where she is.

This developing news story will be updated with more information.

This article tagged under:

Harmony MontgomeryNew HampshirePOLICEManchester Policemissing child
