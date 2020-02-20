NH Police Chief Fired, Walks Home In Underwear — During Snowstorm

A police chief in New Hampshire walked home in his underwear during a snowstorm after being fired and told to turn in his uniform, the Union Leader reports.

Former Croydon Police Chief Richard Lee began the walk home wearing just boots, a hat and underwear before his wife picked him up, the paper reported.

Lee was let go after the town's board of selectmen voted to dissolve the one-person police department and sign a contract with the Newport police department.

“I was told that I had to turn over the keys to the cruiser and my uniform immediately," Lee told the Union Leader on Wednesday. "I had no other means of transportation, as the cruiser is a take-home vehicle and I have no spare clothes in the office, so I did as ordered."

Croydon is a town of about 700 people. Lee was the only police officer in town and acted as town prosecutor.

It is not yet known if criminal cases can be followed through without a police chief, the Union Leader said.