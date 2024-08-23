NH police officer injured after being intentionally struck by vehicle

A police officer in Laconia, New Hampshire, was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle driven by a suspect on Thursday night.

Laconia police said in a Facebook post that the incident started with a call for a disturbance around 8 p.m. at Sun Valley Cottages on Endicott Street. They said an officer sustained serious injuries and was taken to Concord Hospital after being struck by a suspect.

The officer's name and condition were not immediately known.

Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield said in an email that the suspect, whose name has not been released, has been charged with attempted murder and a number of other charges. He said a press conference will be held later in the day on Friday.

No further details were released.