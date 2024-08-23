New Hampshire

NH police officer injured after being intentionally struck by vehicle

The suspect, whose name has not been released, has been charged with attempted murder and a number of other charges

By Marc Fortier

Laconia Police
Laconia Police

A police officer in Laconia, New Hampshire, was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle driven by a suspect on Thursday night.

Laconia police said in a Facebook post that the incident started with a call for a disturbance around 8 p.m. at Sun Valley Cottages on Endicott Street. They said an officer sustained serious injuries and was taken to Concord Hospital after being struck by a suspect.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The officer's name and condition were not immediately known.

Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield said in an email that the suspect, whose name has not been released, has been charged with attempted murder and a number of other charges. He said a press conference will be held later in the day on Friday.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

No further details were released.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 16 hours ago

Hiker found dead on NH's Mount Washington, cause of death not yet known

New Hampshire 17 hours ago

‘I hate this place': Report details how deadly NH Hospital shooting unfolded

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us