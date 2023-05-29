Local

New Hampshire

NH Officer Hit by Fleeing Motorcycle That Crossed Through Memorial Day Parade Route

The driver is facing multiple charges and is being held pending his arraignment on Tuesday

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire police officer was seriously injured Monday when they were struck by a motorcycle that crossed right through a local Memorial Day parade route while fleeing from police.

The incident began around 10:15 a.m. when Strafford police attempted to stop a 2003 Honda motorcycle that was seen operating recklessly in their town, state police said. The motorcycle continued at a high rate of speed through Strafford until it crossed into Northwood and proceeded down Bow Lake Road toward Route 4.

Traffic on Route 4 in Northwood had been shut down for a Memorial Day parade, which was just winding down. Strafford police called off their pursuit due to dangerousness, and the motorcycle was last seen turning west onto Route 4 at a high rate of speed.

Northwood police officers remained in place along Route 4 to ensure the safety of the parade participants, and one officer heard the motorcycle accelerating toward them, state police said. The officer stepped into the westbound lane and signaled the motorcycle driver to stop. Instead of stopping, the driver hit the officer, knocking them to the ground. The motorcycle came to rest on its side.

The driver, 21-year-old Logan Goodwin, of Rochester, suffered minor abrasions and was medically cleared at the scene, state police said.

The police officer suffered serious injuries and was taken to Concord Hospital for treatment. The officer is in stable condition, according to state police.

Due to the seriousness of the incident, state police were called in to assist. A portion of the westbound lane of Route 4 was shut down for several hours while the scene was processed by investigators.

Goodwin is charged with second degree assault, two counts of reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer and operating without a motorcycle license. He is being held at the Strafford County House of Corrections pending arraignment Tuesday.

