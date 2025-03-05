NH police officer on leave after arrest in Haverhill, Mass.

A police department in New Hampshire says one of its officers is on administrative leave after being arrested in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Seabrook police say Officer John Giarrusso was arrested Monday by the Haverhill Police Department.

"While the Seabrook Police Department adheres to the principle that those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty, given the nature of the accused crimes, the department immediately placed Ofc. Giarrusso on administrative leave," Seabrook police said in a press release Wednesday.

Police in Seabrook did not give further detail on the allegations against Giarrusso.

The Seabrook Police Department said it was cooperating with police in Haverhill.