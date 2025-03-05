New Hampshire

NH police officer on leave after arrest in Haverhill, Mass.

The Seabrook Police Department in New Hampshire says Officer John Giarrusso is on administrative leave following his arrest in Massachusetts

seabrook police
NBC10 Boston

A police department in New Hampshire says one of its officers is on administrative leave after being arrested in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Seabrook police say Officer John Giarrusso was arrested Monday by the Haverhill Police Department.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"While the Seabrook Police Department adheres to the principle that those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty, given the nature of the accused crimes, the department immediately placed Ofc. Giarrusso on administrative leave," Seabrook police said in a press release Wednesday.

Police in Seabrook did not give further detail on the allegations against Giarrusso.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The Seabrook Police Department said it was cooperating with police in Haverhill.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMassachusettsHaverhillSeabrook
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us