NH police officer shot by own gun during struggle with suspect released from hospital

A police officer in Bedford, New Hampshire, who was injured early Saturday morning after being shot by their own gun during a struggle with a suspect has been released from the hospital.

Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi said Sunday that the officer, whose name has not been released, is now recovering at home.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"We are grateful that our officer was cleared to be released from the hospital," Douidi said in a statement. "We are very thankful that his injuries weren't life-threatening and that he's now at home recovering. We will continue to support him during this time."

The incident began shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday when two patrol officers responded to the area of South River Road near the Country Inn and Suites for a report of a suspicious vehicle in a wooded area.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Upon arrival, the two officers -- one of them a K9 officer -- began investigating.

The suspect was identified as Jared Masseur, 40, of Nashua. During the investigation, he fled on foot. The officers attempted to take him into custody after numerous attempts to find out his identity, but he resisted and began to struggle with the officers.

A Bedford officer was reportedly wounded during a suspect's struggle for their gun overnight in the area of South River Road. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

During the struggle, Douidi said a gun discharged as Masseur reached for one of the officers' holsters to try to take his service weapon. The officer's gun fired, striking the officer in the upper thigh.

The wounded officer gained control of the weapon and called for his K9, Odin, who assisted the two officers in apprehending Masseur, Douidi said.

Masseur sustained minor injuries from the scuffle and the K9 and was treated by emergency medical service and taken to a local hospital.

The Bedford officer who was shot was taken to a Manchester hospital for treatment.

"The worst nightmare is a chief or any of our officers getting that phone call in the middle of the night that an officer was hurt or involved in a shooting," Douidi said Saturday. "It's not an easy thing for us. That's the worst calls. Thank God, like I said, the officer it could've been a worse outcome. Prayers and thoughts are for the officer, obviously."

Masseur is facing four charges, including resisting arrest, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, attempting to take a weapon from a law enforcement officer and second degree assault. Douidi said additional charges could also be forthcoming.

Masseur is being held without bail after a virtual hearing Saturday. He'll be arraigned Monday in Merrimack District Court. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

"This guy was a dangerous criminal," Doudi said. "The reason why he ran and fled from our officers, is he had some felony warrants for drug activity, weapons."