NH Police Respond to Multiple Reports of Gunfire

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, responded to two separate reports of gunshots in the first hours of the weekend.

Late Friday, a caller reported a drive-by shooting. The caller didn't see the shooter, but heard about six gunshots outside of her apartment building, police said.

Police arrived at 138 Beech Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday night and found that the "building had been hit by bullets." No one was injured.

Later, officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Elm and Myrtle streets around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. They found Wild Side Wellness, located at 1350 Elm Street, had been hit by gunfire. A black Mercedes parked outside had also been hit several times.

No injuries were reported.

Nearby neighbors say they heard the gunfire, but didn't see where the shots came from, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.