Pelham

NH police seek owner of white van in connection with hit-and-run crash

Police said they are looking to speak with the owner of a white van seen in a video uploaded to Facebook in connection with the crash that seriously hurt a woman Tuesday morning

By Matt Fortin

Pelham Police Department

A woman was seriously hurt in a hit and run crash Tuesday morning in Pelham, New Hampshire, and police have asked the public for help tracking down a white van in connection with the crash.

The woman was struck on Mammoth Road near Muldoon Park and had to be med-flighted to Lahey Hospital for her injuries, which police characterized as serious but non-life-threatening in a Facebook post about the incident.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities said the vehicle involved did not stay on scene.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Initially, police wrote that they did not have a description of the vehicle involved. In an update to the post, officers said they were looking to speak with the owner of a white van seen in a video uploaded to the post.

The circumstances that lead up to the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Pelham police by calling (603) 635-2411.

More Pelham news

New Hampshire Nov 8, 2023

Man convicted in NH wedding shooting after playing his music as part of defense

Pelham Jul 19, 2023

One killed in early-morning crash in Pelham, NH

This article tagged under:

PelhamSouthern New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us