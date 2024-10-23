NH police seek owner of white van in connection with hit-and-run crash

A woman was seriously hurt in a hit and run crash Tuesday morning in Pelham, New Hampshire, and police have asked the public for help tracking down a white van in connection with the crash.

The woman was struck on Mammoth Road near Muldoon Park and had to be med-flighted to Lahey Hospital for her injuries, which police characterized as serious but non-life-threatening in a Facebook post about the incident.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities said the vehicle involved did not stay on scene.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Initially, police wrote that they did not have a description of the vehicle involved. In an update to the post, officers said they were looking to speak with the owner of a white van seen in a video uploaded to the post.

The circumstances that lead up to the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Pelham police by calling (603) 635-2411.