NH police seek man wanted in Epsom pickup truck theft

New Hampshire State Police are looking for a man the driver of a pickup truck that was stolen Monday morning in Epsom.

Police responded to the theft from a Cumberland Farms gas station on Route 4 shortly before 9:30 a.m.

State troopers tried to stop the truck after it was seen going onto Interstate 93 northbound from Interstate 393 westbound, but the driver sped off, police said.

The stolen vehicle was later seen going west on Route 4 toward Andover.

Police released photos of a man they said is a suspect in the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-451-9319 or to email Trooper Christopher Abbate.