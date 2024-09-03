New Hampshire

Missing woman last seen at Portsmouth Hospital found

Police provided few details but confirmed the woman had been found on Tuesday

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police in New Hampshire say they have found a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Initially authorities said the woman was last seen on Sept. 1, after she was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital from Hampton, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police confirmed Tuesday that she had been located, but did not provide any other details.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireHampton
