Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

NH Poses a Last Chance for Some Struggling 2020 Democrats

Candidates are trying to convince undecided voters that they have what it takes to beat President Donald Trump.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Several Democratic presidential candidates who are lagging in the polls are making their final pitches before New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and several others are barnstorming New Hampshire in search of the votes they hope will give their campaigns a boost going into the next contest.

They are trying to convince undecided voters that they have what it takes to beat President Donald Trump. If these back-of- the-pack candidates are worried about the current the state of play, they aren't saying.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

climate change in new england 1 hour ago

Extreme Events: Adjusting to Climate Change

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

3 Shot, College in NH in Lockdown As Police Search for Suspect

Poor showings in New Hampshire could force them to rethink their campaigns.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireDecision 2020
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us