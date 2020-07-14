NH Radio Host Fired for Racist Tirade Says ‘Blank You' to Critics

A New Hampshire radio host has been fired after going on a racist tirade and livestreaming it on social media.

Dianna Ploss, a now-former host at WSMN, broadcast herself verbally attacking a landscaping crew on Main Street in Nashua.

"It is America, you should be speaking English. You should be speaking English," she says in the video. "It's English, English, English. Is anyone here illegal?"

Ploss shared the tirade on Facebook Live.

"Why are you wearing a mask,?" she asked a Black man having lunch nearby who attempted to intervene.

"He's a Black man, and he's going go to protect the brown man," she later said.

An online petition circulated to have Ploss fired from her show. WSMN announced her termination.

"We at WSMN value freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and assembly," the station said in a statement. "We will not tolerate discrimination racism or hatred."

Monday night, Ploss released an unapologetic statement on Facebook Live.

"Here's what I have to say to those who have attacked me: Blank you. Blank you. Now get out of my way because I have a country to save," she said.

The landscaping company, which is based out of Hollis, spoke out on social media about the attack.

"At Morin's, we recognize that any success we are able to achieve is only through the collaborative efforts of the many extremely talented and hardworking individuals who are not only native to our area, but also represent several countries and various cultures," the company said.

Ploss worked near where the landscaping crew was doing the work for a private restaurant.

She says on her website that she founded the group "MA 4 Trump" back in 2016.