Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

NH School Bus Driver From Maine Charged With Interstate Stalking

Michael Chick, a 39-year-old New Hampshire school bus operator from Eliot, Maine, is accused of threatening a child attending the Greenland Central School

School Bus
AP

A New Hampshire school bus driver from Eliot, Maine, is facing federal interstate stalking charges.

Michael Chick is accused of threatening a child attending the Greenland Central School, an elementary and middle school in Greenland, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Hampshire said Monday. He drives a bus in that community.

Chick was arrested Friday evening in Eliot. He appeared in federal court in New Hampshire on Monday, and he was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing on Aug. 18.

Authorities say Chick drove from Maine to New Hampshire to make the threats against the child and the child's family.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police in Eliot, Maine, and Greenland, New Hampshire, investigated alongside the Department of Homeland Security and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. The U.S. Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.

More New Hampshire news

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy 14 hours ago

Jury Finds Truck Driver Not Guilty in Deadly NH Motorcycle Crash Trial

New Hampshire Aug 8

Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMaineGreenlandschool busEliot
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us