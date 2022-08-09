NH School Bus Driver From Maine Charged With Interstate Stalking

A New Hampshire school bus driver from Eliot, Maine, is facing federal interstate stalking charges.

Michael Chick is accused of threatening a child attending the Greenland Central School, an elementary and middle school in Greenland, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Hampshire said Monday. He drives a bus in that community.

Chick was arrested Friday evening in Eliot. He appeared in federal court in New Hampshire on Monday, and he was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing on Aug. 18.

Authorities say Chick drove from Maine to New Hampshire to make the threats against the child and the child's family.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police in Eliot, Maine, and Greenland, New Hampshire, investigated alongside the Department of Homeland Security and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. The U.S. Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.