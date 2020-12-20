NH Security Guard Dies From Injuries After Assault in Hospital Parking Lot

A hospital security officer died Friday, a week after he was assaulted in the parking lot of his workplace in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Richard Semo, 64, of Farmington, died from injuries sustained in a Dec. 13 incident at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, according to Rochester police.

Around 3:20 a.m., Tyler Thurston, 29, allegedly punched Semo in the face in the hospital parking lot, police said. Semo fell to the ground and hit his head, which caused serious injuries. He was unresponsive when police arrived and he was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Thurston was arrested and charged with second degree assault, police said. He is being held on bail at the Strafford County Jail following his arraignment on Dec. 14.

An autopsy on Semo is scheduled to be performed Sunday.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

Any hospital staff, patients, visitors or anyone else in the area who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 603-330-7128.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling the Rochester crime line at 603-335-6500 or texting CRIMES (274637).

Police said cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest, if you text "TEXT4CASH + your tip" in the body of the text message.