NH Standoff Ends With Suspect in Custody

One man is in custody in New Hampshire after a standoff with state police in Plaistow.

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a woman called 911 and said that Michael Mgdichian, 37, fired a handgun during an argument, according to a news release from police. She said that they were outside of her home when he shot the ground about one foot in front of her.

Mgrdichian then drove to his home on Barker Street, and officers pinged his phone to that location, police said. Depsite police officers attempts to talk to him, he refused to respond and covered all of the windows.

After what police say was several hours without a response, they deployed non-lethal gas into his apartment unit. At 6:20 a.m., Mgrdichian agreed to come out peacefully. He did so 15 minutes later, police said.

A New Hampshire SWAT team unit responded to the call.

Mgridichian was charged with felony reckless conduct, criminal threatening and domestic violence.