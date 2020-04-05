Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found Safe, NH State Police Say

New Hampshire State Police say they have safely located a missing 16-year-old girl.

Sage Austin, of Wilmot, was reported missing to police on April 4. Police said Sunday evening that she had been found and was reunited with her family.

The teen was described by police as approximately 5'3", 105 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She had last been seen at her father's Wilmot home after she told him she was going to the store, according to police. She was wearing a black shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Her car was found abandoned in New London with the keys still inside.

Police had said Austin had packed a bag and brought her cell phone and a laptop with her, as well as her pet cat.

One of Austin's friends told state police that the 16-year-old had made comments in the past about "running away."

Law enforcement and Austin's family were concerned for the teen's welfare.