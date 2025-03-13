New Hampshire

NH State Police fire shots after stopping wrong-way driver on highway

A Manchester woman was arrested after New Hampshire State Police say she was driving the wrong way on I-93 and I-293; she stopped, then kept going after a trooper fired a gun

By Mike Pescaro

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

New Hampshire State Police say a trooper fired a gun early Thursday morning after police stopped a woman driving the wrong way on a highway.

Troopers responded to a report of a wrong-way driver around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Concord. The BMW 330i xDrive was heading south in the northbound lanes.

Police said the driver stopped on Interstate 293 near the line between Hooksett and Manchester, before a spot further south where tire deflation devices were deployed.

"In the moments that followed, a Trooper discharged their firearm," state police said in a press release.

Authorities did not say why the trooper fired shots, but explained that the driver then resumed heading southbound in the northbound lanes until another trooper stopped her nearly a mile away.

Police arrested 44-year-old Kendra Malone of Manchester on a felony charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. She also faces misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and disobeying an officer.

Malone was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail after being arraigned Thursday in Hooksett District Court. She is due back for a probable cause a week later. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit "is investigating all aspects of the incident," the department said. Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Sgt. Kevin Pratt via email.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireManchesterConcordHooksett
