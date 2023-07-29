NH state police looking for missing vulnerable adult

Police in New Hampshire have issued a silver alert Saturday for a Concord man who was been missing for a day and is considered vulnerable.

State police are asking for the public's help finding 84-year-old David M. Peistrup, who was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday when he left 8 Rex Drive in his red 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a handicap license plate Z417. He was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Peistrup suffers from several medical conditions including COPD, diabetes and dementia, police said. He is described as 5'8" tall and about 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him should contact the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600.