NH State Police search in Deerfield ends with person in custody

After telling people nearby to shelter in place, New Hampshire State Police say a search for a suspect in Deerfield Tuesday night has ended.

Authorities said they were looking for a suspect who may be armed. People living in the area of Old Candia Road were urged to stay inside with doors and windows locked.

State police said later Tuesday night that a suspect had been taken into custody.

"Troopers do not believe there is any active threat to public safety at this time," the department said in a social media post.

K9s were involved in the search, police said earlier.

No further information was immediately available.