NH state trooper injured in crash on I-93, cruiser totalled

A New Hampshire State Police trooper who was pulled over on the side of Interstate 93 was injured when his cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, state and Londonderry police responded to a crash involving a state police cruiser on I-93 north near Exit 4. The trooper's vehicle was positioned on the right shoulder of the highway with its blue lights activated, providing services at an active construction site, when it was hit, according to investigators.

The vehicle that struck the cruiser was a Hyundai Elantra driven by 36-year-old Michael Shanahan, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Just before the crash, the Elantra was seen driving in the right breakdown lane, police said.

The trooper was inside the cruiser at the time of the crash. A photo from the scene showed extensive damage to the rear of the vehicle.

As a result of the crash, both the trooper -- whose name has not been released -- and Shanahan were taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester. Police said both are expected to be OK.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who might have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Luan Sanches by email at Luan.G.Sanches@dos.nh.gov or by calling 603-227-0114.