NH Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student

David Russell, a math teacher at Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow, is on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a student, school officials said Thursday.

David Russell, a math teacher at Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow, has been charged by Plaistow police with sexual assault and misdemeanor simple assault in relation to an incident where he had "unprivileged contact with a student," School Superintendent Brian Cochrane said in a statement.

School officials said they received a complaint about Russell on Nov. 18 and immediately communicated that complaint to the state Department of Education. They also informed the student's parents and asked them to contact police about the allegation.

Russell was placed on administrative leave the next day and will remain on leave pending the district's ongoing investigation.

The school district said it has been cooperating with the state Department of Education and police during the investigation.

