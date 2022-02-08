Local

NH Teacher Faces Misconduct Allegation Involving Former Student

The Souhegan High School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation

A New Hampshire high school music teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation regarding alleged inappropriate contact with a former student, a school district superintendent said.

The state Department of Education notified the district that the Souhegan High School teacher was placed under investigation, said Adam Steel, superintendent of the Amherst, Mont Vernon, and Souhegan Cooperative school districts.

“The alleged misconduct does not involve any current students,” Steel said in a news release Sunday.

