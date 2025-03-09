NH teen arrested for driving 122 mph with 2 infants in the car

A New Hampshire teen was arrested Saturday for driving 122 mph on Interstate 93 with multiple passengers, including two children, in the car.

At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, New Hampshire State Police said a trooper patrolling on I-93 south in Londonderry saw a yellow Dodge Charger Hellcat driving recklessly at 122 mph.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as 18-year-old Jaden Cummings, of Manchester. He had three passengers with him in the car, including an adult female and two infants.

Cummings was arrested for for reckless operation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to state police. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 11 in Derry District Court.