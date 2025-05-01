Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder after intentionally crashing into, killing motorcyclist

A New Hampshire teen is facing second-degree murder and other charges after police say he intentionally struck and killed a motorcyclist on Wednesday night in Litchfield, New Hampshire.

Litchfield police said 19-year-old John Burke, of Hudson, has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, negligent homicide, first degree assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated driving under the influence, reckless conduct, witness tampering and vehicular assault. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Merrimack District Court.

Around 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, Litchfield police officers responded to a Toyota crash notification and a 911 call about a motor vehicle crash on Route 102 between Cutler and Woodburn roads. The Litchfield and Londonderry fire departments and Hudson Ambulance also responded to the scene.

When they arrived, police said they located a Toyota Corolla and a Mitsubishi Outlander that had been involved in a head-on collision. A motorcycle was also found in the woodline nearby, and an adult male wearing a helmet was found unrespensive on the shoulder of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was treated for minor injuries on site and released.

The driver of the Toyota, later identified as Burke, was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua and treated for minor injuries.

An investigation led by Litchfield police, in collaboration with New Hampshire State Police, determined that the collision between the Toyota and the motorcycle was intentional, based on witness statements and physical evidence. The subsequent crash with the Mitsubishi is not believed to be intentional, but occurred as Burke allegedly pursued the motorcycle into the oncoming lane.

Litchfield police said further investigation determined that Burke was allegedly driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist's identity is being withheld pending notification of family. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday by the chief medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Litchfield police or the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit.