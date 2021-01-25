NH Teen Driving 95 mph Arrested After Brief Pursuit on Route 101: Police

A New Hampshire teen traveling at least 95 mph on Route 101 early Sunday morning was arrested after she tried to get away from the state trooper attempting to pull her over, police said.

Sydney Moody, 19, of Manchester, is facing a slew of charges in connection to the incident on Jan. 24. Moody is being charged with reckless driving, disobeying an officer, driving after suspension, and possession of a controlled drug, police said.

According to state police, a trooper was monitoring traffic in Raymond around 4:40 a.m. when he observed a Hyundai sedan traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound near Exit 5.

The vehicle was clocked with radar at a consistent 95 mph, police said, leading the trooper to attempt to conduct a motor vehicle stop for speeding. The trooper did catch up with the vehicle near Exit 6 where he activated his emergency lighting, but the Hyundai did not pull over.

Instead, police say Moody took the Exit 6 off ramp and then proceeded through the intersection of Depot Road without slowing down. According to police, Moody actually began driving faster once off the highway in a deliberate attempt to elude authorities.

The police pursuit continued back onto Route 101 east before Moody brought her vehicle to a stop in the breakdown lane near Exit 7, police said.

Police said the vehicle's occupants were taken into custody without incident but did not specify how many people were in the car with Moody.

Moody was released on bail, and she is scheduled to appear in the Brentwood Court on April 6 for her arraignment.