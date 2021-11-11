NH Teen Ejected From Vehicle in Crash, Flown to Boston Hospital

A New Hampshire teen was seriously injured Wednesday evening when she was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash in Dover, state police said.

New Hampshire State Police troopers responded around 4:40 p.m. to the Spaulding Turnpike southbound at exit 9 for a single-car crash involving a Honda CRV.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Madison Smith, 18, of Somersworth, sustained serious injuries in the wreck and was taken to Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover before she was transferred by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

State police say Smith lost control of her SUV and drove off the right side of the roadway, causing it to rollover and eject her.

Speed appears to be a factor in this crash, police said, but all aspects remain under investigation at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper N. Klimashov at Nikita.Klimashov@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-3828.