NH Teen Indicted on Murder Charge in Dad's Death

A New Hampshire teenager has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge stemming from the death of his father last year in Antrim, prosecutors said Thursday.

Joseph Beam, 18, faces a charge of first-degree murder and is accused of assaulting his father with a hammer and a knife, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said.

Beam has been held without bails since he was arrested on Nov. 1, 2019. Authorities have said that's the day his father, 41-year-old Jason Beam, was killed.

When police and firefighters had arrived at the Beam home that day, they found a woman and a juvenile outside, investigators said. They were not hurt, but inside the house, as firefighters put out the flames in a sitting room off the kitchen, they found a man covered in blood in a separate room.

After an autopsy, officials determined that Jason Beam died from multiple stab wounds to his head, neck and chest. The death was ruled a homicide, the attorney general's office said last year.

It's unclear when Beam will appear in court or if he has an attorney to represent him.