NH Teen Killed in Head-on Collision in Merrimack

An 18-year-old has died after the Jeep he was riding in was struck head-on by another vehicle Friday night in Merrimack, New Hampshire, police announced.

Merrimack police say officers were called to Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court just after 7 p.m. for a report of two cars involved in a head-on collision.

According to a preliminary investigation, 43-year-old Desiree Venedam, of Merrimack, was driving a Jeep Compass eastbound on Continental Blvd. when a Chrysler Minivan traveling in the opposite direction crossed over the center line and struck the Jeep head-on, police said.

One of the Jeep's rear passengers, identified as 18-year-old Xander Venedam, of Merrimack, died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officials did not disclose the relationship between the driver of the Jeep and the teen who was killed.

According to police, all occupants of both vehicles were taken to various area hospitals, many of whom had serious bodily injuries. There was no immediate word on exactly how many people were in each vehicle.

Police also have not said whether the Minivan driver, identified as 24-year-old Conner Hogan, of Hollis, will face any charges in the fatal crash. No information was given as to why he may have crossed over into the other lane of traffic.

The roadway was shut down for a period of time following the crash.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Chris Spillane or Officer Amanda Groves at 603-424-3774.