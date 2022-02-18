Missing NH Teens Found in Indiana After Getting Into Car Crash

Two teens from Exeter, New Hampshire, who had been missing since Feb. 11 have been found in Indiana after they were involved in a car crash Friday afternoon.

Jonathan Wood, 15, and Jenna Smith, 14, were located around 1:30 p.m. following a 2-car crash in Greencastle, Indiana, Exeter police said. The car they were in struck another vehicle from behind on Route 231.

They were taken into custody by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office until they can be picked up by their parents.

The search for the two teens began after they were reported missing on Feb. 11. They were believed to be traveling together in a gray 2016 Honda CRV owned by a family member. That car was the one involved in Friday's crash.

Police had said they were concerned for the safety of the teens and had asked for the public's help in finding them.

“This has been a very difficult time for their family and friends and we’re thankful they were located and no one was injured in the accident that occurred earlier today in Indiana,” Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said in a statement.

Exeter School Superintendent David Ryan issued a statement Friday thanking police for locating the students.

“We are so happy to hear that Jenna and John have been found unharmed in Indiana after a weeklong search," he said. "We are thankful to the Exeter Police Department, Indiana law enforcement, and all corresponding agencies for their action and diligence in this process to help find our two students. We are so happy for the Smith and Wood families as these have been incredibly difficult days for them, and we join them in celebrating this news.”