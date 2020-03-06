NH Testing 3 New Patients for Coronavirus

Just days after New Hampshire announced its first positive case of coronavirus, three more granite staters are being tested for COVID-19, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

New Hampshire's state laboratories are able to do more coronavirus testing after receiving additional supplies from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Health Department said Friday.

The supplies will allow the laboratories to test an additional 200 people, the department said.

Also, Quest Diagnostics, the world's largest diagnostic testing provider, is expected to make testing available to patients through their healthcare provider as of Monday, the department said.

The state announced its first coronavirus patient on March 3. The man, a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employee, attended an event at the White River Junction's Engine Room tied to Dartmouth business school despite advice to remain isolated.

Any attendees who were in 'close contact' with the man were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. According to the general manager of the Engine Room, there were approximately 175 to 200 attendees and seven staff members.

The second positive patient had been in contact with the first patient at the event. It is unknown how they came into contact with the man, according to DHHS.

As of Friday, 25 people in New Hampshire had been tested for COVID-19, the state said. Two Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center employees tested positive for the virus.