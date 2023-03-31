Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

NH Voter Accused of Hitting Election Worker After Ballot Jammed

The woman was voting in Raymond on Tuesday at the town’s polling center

Generic ballot machine

A woman whose paper ballot jammed in a tabulator machine is accused of hitting an election worker in the face who tried to remove it, giving him a bloody nose, police said.

The woman was voting in Raymond on Tuesday at the town’s polling center, Holmes Gove Middle School. She was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct. She was released on bail.

The machine rejected her ballot several times. The woman then folded the ballot and shoved it into the machine, jamming it. When the worker tried to remove it, the woman allegedly hit him in the face and gave him a bloody nose, the station reported. Police intervened.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 6 hours ago

Man Seriously Hurt, Another Facing Charges After Pedestrian Crash in Hudson, NH

New Hampshire 19 hours ago

Man, Woman Dead in NH Murder-Suicide Are Identified

car crash Mar 29

Police ID Man Killed in NH Crash That Mangled Car, Sent 3 to Hospitals

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us