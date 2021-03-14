Local

New Hampshire State Police

NH Woman, 24, Injured in Highway Rollover Crash

Shyla Dawn Hayes, 24, of Hooksett, was taken to Elliott Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, New Hampshire State Police said.

A New Hampshire woman was injured Saturday in a rollover crash on Interstate 293 in the area of the F. E. Everett Turnpike, state police said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., state troopers and fire and medical personnel from the Manchester Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle rollover on I-293 northbound.

Shyla Dawn Hayes, 24, of Hooksett, was driving a Toyota Yaris when she lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll over into I-293 southbound, police said.

Hayes was taken to Elliot Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in this crash, but it remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Doug Bailey at Doug.Baile@dos.nh.gov or at 603-223-3622.

