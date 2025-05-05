NH woman arrested on drug charges after child overdoses on fentanyl

A woman is facing drug charges after a child overdosed on fentanyl last year in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Nashua police said they responded to an unspecified address on June 27, 2024, for a report of an unconscious child who had overdosed on fentanyl. First responders provided life-saving measures, and the child regained consciousness and was taken to an area hospital.

Detectives were assigned to further the investigation, and based on their investigation and evidence found in the residence, they were granted an arrest warrant for 45-year-old Karrie McMurray, of Nashua, charging her with acts prohibited: possession of a controlled drug and four counts of dealing in or possessing prescription drugs.

McMurray was arrested on April 30 and released on $250 bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Nashua District Court on May 29, at 1 p.m.