NH woman charged after wrong-way crash that injured 2 children

A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after a wrong-way crash Tuesday that injured two children, neither of whom were wearing seatbelts.

Aurora Gutierrez Ortiz, 30, of Manchester, is charged with reckless operation and two counts of lack of child restraints. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 1 in Merrimack District Court.

According to Bedford police, 911 operators received a call for a crash on Boynton Street shortly before 8 p.m.

Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Impala driven by Gutierrez Ortiz was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided with a Ford Focus.

Two children in the back seat of the Impala who were not wearing seatbelts or other child restraints were injured. One suffered a laceration on the head, and the other was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for observation.

A passenger in the Focus suffered a broken wrist and possible hip injury and was also taken to Elliot Hospital. The driver of the Focus reported no serious injuries but went to Elliot Hospital on their own.