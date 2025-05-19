NH woman charged with second-degree murder in spouse's stabbing death

A New Hampshire woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with their spouse's death over the weekend.

A warrant was issued Sunday night for 36-year-old Reya Jasmin charging her with one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of her spouse, 39-year-old Margaret Jasmin, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Monday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The charges stem from an incident Sunday, when Plaistow police responded to a residence on Old County Road shortly after 6 a.m. after receiving a 911 call. When they arrived, police said they found Margaret Jasmin lying on the ground dead, suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.

Upon searching the house, police also found Margaret Jasmin's spouse, Reya. She was only partially responsive and appeared to be suffering from several injuries. She was taken to an area hospital.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A child who lived at the home was uninjured and is safe at this time, the attorney general's office said.

Reya Jasmin remains hospitalized at an out-of-state facility and is expected to survive, officials said. She is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

An autopsy on Margaret Jasmin is scheduled to be conducted later on Monday, according to the attorney general's office.

No further details were released.