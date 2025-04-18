Sturbridge

NH woman dies in overnight crash on I-84 in Sturbridge, Mass.

Beth Wittenberg, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was identified as the driver who was killed in the single-vehicle crash

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A woman died when she was thrown from her vehicle when it crashed on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, early Friday morning, police said.

The vehicle had spun around in the crash, reported about 3:40 a.m. near exit 5, and it ended up in the middle of the westbound side of the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They identified the driver as 59-year-old Beth Wittenberg, of Rochester, New Hampshire.

The highway was closed for about three hours Friday morning as police investigated. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More I-84 news

Connecticut Feb 12

Police arrest man accused in multiple road rage incidents in CT

Crime and Courts Feb 10

Boston man driving 130 miles per hour in CT said he was rushing to see sick friend: police

This article tagged under:

Sturbridge
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us