NH woman dies in overnight crash on I-84 in Sturbridge, Mass.

A woman died when she was thrown from her vehicle when it crashed on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, early Friday morning, police said.

The vehicle had spun around in the crash, reported about 3:40 a.m. near exit 5, and it ended up in the middle of the westbound side of the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

They identified the driver as 59-year-old Beth Wittenberg, of Rochester, New Hampshire.

The highway was closed for about three hours Friday morning as police investigated. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.