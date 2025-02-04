Vermont

NH woman killed in crash with plow truck on I-91 in Vermont

The plow truck driver suffered only minor injuries

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire woman has died after her SUV collided with a plow truck in southern Vermont on Monday night.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a Vermont Agency of Transportation plow truck with serious injuries on Interstate 91 south in Westminster shortly after 8 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Their investigation revealed that 53-year-old Kimberly Barsalou, of Claremont, New Hampshire, was driving her Dodge Journey on I-91 and drove into the back of a plow truck that was out salting the highway. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the plow, 62-year-old Christopher Becker, of Springfield, Vermont, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further details were released.

More Vermont stories

Vermont Feb 1

Man found dead in crashed pickup in Vermont

Vermont Jan 30

Woman charged in Vt. border patrol officer's death ordered held without bail

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us