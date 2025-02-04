NH woman killed in crash with plow truck on I-91 in Vermont

A New Hampshire woman has died after her SUV collided with a plow truck in southern Vermont on Monday night.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a Vermont Agency of Transportation plow truck with serious injuries on Interstate 91 south in Westminster shortly after 8 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Their investigation revealed that 53-year-old Kimberly Barsalou, of Claremont, New Hampshire, was driving her Dodge Journey on I-91 and drove into the back of a plow truck that was out salting the highway. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the plow, 62-year-old Christopher Becker, of Springfield, Vermont, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further details were released.