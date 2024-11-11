NH woman seriously injured in early-morning crash Sunday

A woman was seriously injured in an early-morning crash Sunday on a Nashua, New Hampshire, highway.

State police said they responded to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the F.E. Everett Turnpike around 5 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a Toyota Matrix had struck a bridge abutment off the right side of the road.

The driver of the Toyota, later identified as 21-year-old Molly Rodwell, of Nashua, was trapped in the vehicle. Firefighters were able to free Rodwell from the Toyota. She was then flown by medical helicopter to a Massachusetts hospital for treatment. Police said here injuries were serious but she is expected to survive.

State police were assisted at the crash scene by Nashua police and fire and the state Department of Transportation. All northbound travel lanes were closed for about 40 minutes to allow the medical helicopter to land on the highway.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact Trooper Abigail Wells at 603-230-3192 or Abigail.A.Wells@dos.nh.gov.