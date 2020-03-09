NH Youth Hockey Coach Fired After Reported Attack on Ref

A New Hampshire youth hockey coach was "immediately terminated and relieved of all his duties" after he attacked a referee during a Saturday game in Kingston, Massachusetts, the Monarchs organization announced in an official statement.

The Springfield Junior Pics and the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs were playing a PeeWee playoff game at the Bog Ice Arena when the Monarchs head coach started throwing punches at the referee, the Boston Globe writes. The coach also spat at the referee.

The incident was recorded on video and reported by the league officials, according to the Globe.

"The Monarchs organization condemns this behavior by any employee or member of our coaching staff," the NH Junior Monarchs said in an official statement on their website. "This coach no longer has any ties within our organization. His actions and behavior go against all of our core values and principles."

The referee, 59-year-old Aldo Binda, said he is still weighing whether to file a police report. He told The Boston Globe he plans on seeing a doctor Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.