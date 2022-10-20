NHL Reverse Retro: Bruins ‘Pooh Bear' Jerseys Returning for 2022-23

Bruins 'Pooh Bear' alternate sweaters returning for 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins "Pooh Bear" is back for the 2022-23 NHL season.

As part of the NHL and Adidas' "Reverse Retro" program, all 32 teams showed off new alternate sweaters on Thursday. The B's announced the return of the original 1995 third jersey with the "Pooh Bear" logo now on white rather than gold. The hem, sleeves, and stripes will stay authentic to the 1995 jersey.

The Bruins will wear the "Pooh Bear" Reverse Retro jerseys on Nov. 7 vs. the St. Louis Blues, Nov. 19 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks, Nov. 25 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes, Nov. 29 vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, Dec. 3 vs. the Colorado Avalanche, and Dec. 31 vs. the Buffalo Sabres. Each game will be played at TD Garden.

The jerseys are set to go on sale beginning Nov. 15.