NHL to Host Free Boston City Hall Plaza Event as Prelude to the Winter Classic

The National Hockey League will host a free, two-day festival open to the public in Boston's City Hall Plaza at the end of the year.

The event will take place on December 30 and 31, and will offer autograph sessions featuring current and former Boston Bruins greats, family-friendly hockey interactives, giveaways, food, and a special appearance by the oldest and most revered trophy in sports, the Stanley Cup.

The festival will be a prelude to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, that will take place at Fenway Park on January 2 between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A ticket to the Winter Classic is not required to attend the event. For more information about the Winter Classic click here.