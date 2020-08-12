Local

NH's 1st Sports Betting Retail Location Opens Just Over the Mass. Border

DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook opened Wednesday in Seabrook

By The Associated Press

NH Lottery

The first sports betting retail location is opening in New Hampshire, a little over a year after Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill legalizing betting on professional and college sports in the state.

DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook opened Wednesday in Seabrook, just over the Massachusetts state border. Sports fans will now be able to place legal bets on all major professional and collegiate U.S. sports at the location. Seabrook was one of a number of towns where residents voted to allow the operation of sports betting retail locations.

The 90,000 square-foot facility that once was home to a greyhound racing track has betting kiosks and video walls. It features “The Stadium,” offering stadium seating on couches and movie theater-style chairs with three cinema-size screens and hundreds of TVs.

Nevada-based Eureka Casino Resorts, which developed The Brook, includes a plan for physical distancing and hand sanitizer stations, in addition to requiring guests and employees to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings launched mobile sports betting in the state in December. DraftKings has committed to operating at least four retail sportsbook locations statewide. Since December, total sports betting in New Hampshire has exceeded $65 million.

New Hampshire became the second New England state to offer sports betting, after Rhode Island.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshireseabrooksports bettingbettingDraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook
