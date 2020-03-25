Typically, a Bauer face shield is used to keep hockey pucks and sticks out of the faces of players on the ice. Soon, it will be used by nurses and physicians in the battle against the coronavirus.

New Hampshire-based Bauer, one of the best-known hockey equipment manufacturers, will now take a shift making personal protective equipment for medical workers. The move comes amidst a nationwide shortage of supplies like protective face masks and rubber gloves.

"Right now, we're all on the same team," the company tweeted Wednesday. "We're repurposing our facilities to make face shields so that medical professionals battling COVID-19 can safely continue to help those most vulnerable."

Protection that allows athletes to give everything for their team is our heritage.



Right now, we're all on the same team. We're repurposing our facilities to make face shields so that medical professionals battling COVID-19 can safely continue to help those most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/pBiZuUWdVl — BAUER Hockey (@BauerHockey) March 25, 2020

The company is headquartered in Exeter. Its new masks will be produced in Blainville, Quebec, and Liverpool, New York, according to The Boston Globe.

In Canada, there are orders for more than 100,000 face shields so far, the Globe reported, and increase in orders in the United States is anticipated soon.

Boston Bruins stars Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak are among the many NHL players who use Bauer's equipment on the ice.