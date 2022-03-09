Local

New Hampshire

NH's Fixed COVID-19 Testing Sites Closing on March 15

The sites are in Belmont, Claremont, Keene, Lincoln, Manchester, Nashua, and Newington

The seven state-managed COVID-19 testing sites will close on March 15 as cases of the virus have dropped, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

The sites are in Belmont, Claremont, Keene, Lincoln, Manchester, Nashua, and Newington. They will close at 3 p.m. that day.

COVID-19 testing is still available at 90 locations in the state, including hospitals, healthcare providers, pharmacies and urgent care centers. COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are available at all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets and online.

The department said the state opened the fixed testing sites to support the testing needs of residents during the fall surge of the omicron variant, and in response to a shortage of rapid antigen tests. The case numbers and community transmission have declined statewide

