Nice, Quiet Weather Weekend for Holiday Travel

The same high-pressure system that brought us the frigid wind of Thursday is now settling right over us with very little wind and the beginning of a nice stretch of weather along with a warming trend.

The sky is less blue today, as a warm front passes to our north, but the sun shines through the mid-level cloud at times, allowing the temperature to climb well into the 20s and low 30s north, and 30s to near 40 degrees south, with wind.

Our sky should partially clear tonight, with dry air and light wind that will allow for radiational cooling and a huge variety in temperatures, with the city areas like Boston cooling to about 32 degrees, but outlying areas could be 10 to 15 degrees again Sunday morning.

A breeze from the southwest Sunday will pick up a bit- pushing temperatures into the 30s north and 40s south.

A weak warm front crossing Maine on Sunday will produce snow showers from Baxter State Park northward, otherwise we have a good amount of sunshine for the region.

A trailing cold front will slowly drift from north to south across New England Tuesday Christmas Eve, into Wednesday Christmas Day.

We are not expecting much in the way of weather with that transition from the 50s and spots on Monday, to the 40s Tuesday, and to the 30s Christmas Day. But there will be periods of clouds and a slight chance of some snow showers especially later Christmas Day.

Almost the entire nation is seeing good weather for this weekend. There are two storms of note though: one in the West Coast, California getting rain and snow. And also the southeastern states, a powerful a storm center crossing Georgia with heavy wind and waves on the coast, and flooding rain inland. That storm should miss us to the south as seen here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.