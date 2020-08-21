Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Nielsen Says 22.8 Million Watched Convention's Third Night

There was no immediate estimate of people who streamed the convention online

NBC Universal, Inc.

Television viewership Wednesday for the third night of the Democrats' virtual convention, which featured speeches by vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama, rose to 22.8 million viewers.

The Nielsen company said the Democrats reached 19.7 million for Monday's first night and 19.2 million for the second night.

Four years ago, the third night of Hillary Clinton's nominating convention was seen by 24.4 million viewers.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 8 mins ago

Vehicle Strikes Person and Several Vehicles Before Crashing in Reading: Source

Randolph 37 mins ago

62-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured in Randolph Crash

There was no immediate estimate of people who streamed the convention online. Democrats say their program was designed with online viewing in mind, both as a complete event or in highlights.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us