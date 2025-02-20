Nigel Barker launches world's first bottled cappuccino martini in Boston

On Thursday, renowned fashion photographer, "America’s Next Top Model" TV personality and entrepreneur Nigel Barker stopped by the Hub Today to announce the release of the world's first-ever bottled cappuccino martini.

Carried by his Barker Company brand, he shared with NBC10 Boston that the new drink was officially available in Boston, "before New York."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Why Boston? He explained, "Because I'm here and it just came out and I brought it with me!"

The pre-batched cocktails, along with his bottled espresso martinis released in September 2024, are officially available in the greater Boston area starting today.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Next weekend, Barker will be back in Boston for the Liberty Hotel's signature event, Fashionably Late. The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 with a pre-show meet-and-greet for the first 100 people, followed by the fashion show at 9 p.m. General admission is free, or you can reserve a table through their Eventbrite page.