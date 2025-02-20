Hub Today

Nigel Barker launches world's first bottled cappuccino martini in Boston

The fashion photographer and "America's Next Top Model: personality stopped by the Hub Today to give a sneak peek at his newly released beverage offering

By Kwani A. Lunis

On Thursday, renowned fashion photographer, "America’s Next Top Model" TV personality and entrepreneur Nigel Barker stopped by the Hub Today to announce the release of the world's first-ever bottled cappuccino martini.

Carried by his Barker Company brand, he shared with NBC10 Boston that the new drink was officially available in Boston, "before New York."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Why Boston? He explained, "Because I'm here and it just came out and I brought it with me!"

The pre-batched cocktails, along with his bottled espresso martinis released in September 2024, are officially available in the greater Boston area starting today.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Next weekend, Barker will be back in Boston for the Liberty Hotel's signature event, Fashionably Late. The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 with a pre-show meet-and-greet for the first 100 people, followed by the fashion show at 9 p.m. General admission is free, or you can reserve a table through their Eventbrite page.

This article tagged under:

Hub Today
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us