Night 2 of Taylor Swift Concerts at Gillette Stadium to Cause Major Traffic Delays

Residents in town plan on hunkering down for the next few days but they say they're used to it by now.

By Irvin Rodriguez, Tania Leal and Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Foxboro is getting ready for Night 2 of Taylor Swift Eras Tour, including the traffic delays it will bring and the possibility of rain.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicked off Friday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Thousands of fans -- decked out in themed outfits and even a banana costume -- were pouring into the stadium around rush hour Friday.

"For concerts, it's a completely different group of people. Lots of them have never been here before, they don't know where they're going," Ann-Marie English said on Friday. "It's gridlock."

Foxboro Police had warned that the intersection of Route 1 and North Street would be closed at some point Friday due to the anticipated traffic congestion, with drivers only able to take a right turn.

Residents in town plan on hunkering down for the next few days but they say they're used to it by now.

From themed outfits to Taylor Swift cupcakes, businesses are also hoping to cash in on the crowds, having this date circled on their calendar for months, ever since the concert was first announced.

"When there's 100,000 people in town, it definitely brings an uptick in business for sure," said Union Straw general manager Craig Carreira.

Fans should also keep in mind the possibility of rain. While the start of it is light, heavier rain may come in at times this afternoon/evening and another round overnight.

Rainfall amounts may add up from an inch to 3 inches in parts of the south and central MA with 25 mph winds.

